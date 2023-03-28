La Zenia traffic and accessibility study



The Department of Infrastructures has carried out a study of traffic, mobility, accessibility and parking in La Zenia in order to guide traffic reorganisation projects in the coming years. According to Councillor Ángel Noguera, the study focuses on determining “the existing possibilities for decongesting traffic at the N-332 roundabout, improving internal circulation, as well as improving accessibility and pedestrian and bicycle traffic at the same time as optimising parking spaces”. Specifically, the study highlights the need to simplify the directions of circulation in the area to the north of Avenida de la Playa, so that the sidewalks can be widened to improve accessibility for pedestrians, in addition to improving signage.

The document also supports a network based on an axis parallel to the sea (Paseo del Mar) together with three perpendicular axes in Las Palmeras, San Antonio Zen and La Marina streets, which allows integration and connection with the environment. These will be based in lanes segregated from the road and pedestrians. Regarding parking, the provision of three park-and-ride areas has been planned that would be connected to the beach and the La Zenia Boulevard shopping centre by a shuttle service.

“This study will serve as the basis for the work to be done in the coming years and will remodel the streets and rearrange traffic flow in La Zenia,” Noguera pointed out, while recalling that this area of Orihuela Costa multiplies its population by eight in the summer season with the consequent increase in road traffic and congestion.