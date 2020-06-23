Las Ramblas Golf Society

So, into week two at our temporary home of Villamartin. We kicked off with a 2 ball better ball which saw Pete Dunn and Petina Murray, with 43 points, take 1st place on countback from Paul Brown and AnneMarie Weisheit. In 3rd and again on countback, with 42 points, were Richard Connock and myself. (Although to be fair I contributed very little).

Before moving on I would like to thank whoever it was that left a very decent Cobra golf bag at my local bins. It looked very smart indeed as I used it on Wednesday. Just one thing; could you dump the rain hood when next you’re passing!

On a far more serious note the news came in this week that one of our members, Willie Thorne, had sadly passed away. Our condolences go out to all his family and friends.

Wednesday’s individual Stableford produced some great scores. After quite a spell in the wilderness Ken Robertson won with 40 points and he was followed by Graham Murray on 39. Reg Akehurst took 3rd with 36points (24 of those coming on the back 9)!

Friday saw us compete in best 2 scores from 4 to count and all on the par 5s. Winning, with 101 points, were Mike Brentnall, Richard Connock, Nigel Price and Joyce McClusky (despite being hit by one of Nigel’s more wayward shots)! Quite some way behind them but taking second place with 93 points were Pat Cassidy, Nora Betts, Alan Carter and Reg Akehurst.

This week’s quote goes to none other than Arnold Palmer who once commented, ‘I have a tip that can take five strokes off your score. It’s called an eraser’.