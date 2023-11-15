Leading international medical specialists and personalised attention thanks to the Health



Premium Services card

The Health Premium Services card includes, among other exclusive services, a limited flat rate for ambulance and home medical service for only 150 euros per year

This service is offered through the Health Premium Services card and has exclusive assistance of excellence from the leading company in Spain and a European benchmark in the provision of health and social health services, Quirónsalud.

The new personalised service provides the patient with an international medical team that includes an ambulance, doctors and home nursing, as well as international health staff with languages and preferential admission service, with all the advantages of the Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital, which has all the special medical services to offer comprehensive patient care and offers all national and international insurance.

Patients who already have the card have, among other services:

• Direct ambulance service. (12 transfers)

• Home health care service. (5 visits)

• Home nursing care service. (12 views)

• Priority medical appointment service.

• 10% discount on all private medical and surgical services.

• Access to the prevention campaign program.

• Attention of international health personnel with languages.

• Free services.

• Appointment management and digital access to your clinical reports from the comfort of home through the Patient Portal.

• Preferential admission service.

What do our patients with a Health Premium Services card think?

I heard about te Health Premium Card in December and immediately went in January and bought one. It was very nice to come to Premium Lounge. Susana Yepes, Health Advisor, explained to me what was included in the card and asked me if there was anything in particular that I had in mind and I told her that I had been waiting a long time to see a gastro specialist. She asked if I wanted to meet one now? Included in this card are consultations with 3 specialists who go over the main things that can be wrong and send people for all kinds of tests. Everyone here at the Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja has been great and everyone is ready to help and do their best for you and with a smile. I have recommended the Health Premium Card to all my friends and they say the same and are happy to be able to do it all in one place.

Brindis Jonsdottir

With the Health Premium Card I benefit from a very good and preferential service every time I visit the Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital. I can get an appointment quickly and I don’t have to wait long. There is always a translator available for all my questions. After my hip surgery, I received professional care at home. Everything is arranged, even my health insurance company was contacted. I am very happy to have the Health Premium Card, it saved me a lot of money and time. Thank you so much for everything!

Emma Reitmair

We were looking for an international private hospital with modern technology but who also offered a high personal service level combined with a complete “health package” and we have found it at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja.

At our first meeting we meet our personal Health Advisor (Susana Yepes) who took fantastic good care of us. We felt very comfortable and she answered all our questions. Susana booked our appointments (no waiting list at all), even walked us to where we had our various appointments, much appreciated.

Meanwhile waiting in the exclusive premium lounge for our appointments, we were offered coffee, drinks, various fruits and sandwich.

Also useful is the practical Quirónsalud App. There we can find our appointments, medical journals, documents and other useful information.

This hospital is on another level when it comes to efficiency and professional healthcare service combined with excellent personal commitment which we appreciate highly.

Robert Hellman and María José Romero Ruíz