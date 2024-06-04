Legends and reconquests history comes to life in June Tourist Routes



The Councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya, has presented the tourist routes for the month of June, with a number of guided tours that are celebrated for the first time. These include days such as World Public Knitting Day are commemorated, and workshops are offered that include the creation of sun creams, routes on dragon legends and anniversaries.

On Saturday, 1st June the successful route “Discovering the Rabaloche Neighbourhood” will be repeated, which seeks to introduce the monuments of this area. Visits include the Church of Santiago, the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Monserrate, the Museum of the Reconquista and historical places such as the Plaza de Capuchinos and the Embergoñes Tower.

The poet Miguel Hernández will take the lead on Sunday, 2nd June, with a route that merges his legacy with the Palmeral. Poems related to the orchard and the palm grove will be recited, highlighting Miguel Hernández’s connection with nature in his early years as a poet.

On 8th June in the Plaza del Carmen, in collaboration with the Orihuela Association “Entre Lazadas Tejedoras Solidarias”. This event will have the active participation of the public, who will be able to knit together with the association and enjoy several surprises on the occasion of World Knitting in Public Day.

Continuing with the program of innovative activities, on Sunday 9th June at 10:30am, a sunscreen making workshop will be held at the MUDIC (Didactic and Interactive Museum of Sciences). On Saturday 29th June, the dramatised tour “Orihuela, La Reconquista” will take place, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Reconquista festivities of the Moors and Christians in Orihuela.

Continuing with the theatrical routes, on Saturday 22nd June the “Legend of the Dragon” route will be carried out for the first time. And, on 15th June “The Juglar and the Stories of His Home” will take place through the streets of the historic centre of Orihuela, where children will be able to sing, play and interact with the characters.

Additionally, this month there is the “Summer Solstice” route on Friday 21st, starting in the Plaza del Carmen at 7:00pm. This is a unique phenomenon, which occurs once a year and will take place in the parish church of Santiago Apóstol.

In June, the government will continue with the solidarity of the tourist routes, this time for the benefit of ASOKA. Participants are invited to donate products to benefit the Orihuela animal shelter.

For more information, visit the website www.orihuelaturistica.es or contact via WhatsApp at 673 836 385.