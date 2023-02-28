Lifesaving fundraising



Elvis tribute Danny Fisher entertained local fundraisers and helped raise 787 euros for an additional defibrillator at Alannia Camping Catral. Dawn Evans Abbott, Alex and Jill worked tirelessly selling tickets for the event, making it a full house on the day.

Dawn and Glynis sold raffle tickets on the day and prizes included: a free oil and filter change and diagnostic check donated by Dave Evans, The Dog & Firkin gave a Sunday Lunch for two, Danielle from Salon 12.23 gave a voucher for a cut and blow-dry and Vapor coffee shop gave a voucher for snacks for two.

Event organiser Dawn Evans Abbott said: “Friends gave bottles of wine and spirits as well as a bottle of wine from Casa Anita in the village. Plus, there was a basket of flowers donated from a friend – and I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped and supported the event. Especially those who came along on the day.”

During the day, Dawn presented Alexander Coomber with the money to buy the extra defibrillator.