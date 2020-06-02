Super easy spicy drumsticks with chargrilled corn on the cob

INGREDIENTS

8 chicken drumsticks

Extra virgin olive oil to drizzle

4 corn cobs (vaccum packed from Mercadona are ok, but the frozen mini corn on the cobs from Iceland taste much nicer we think)

Chilli oil to serve (optional)

Lime wedges to serve

Cos lettuce wedges to serve

SPICE RUB

2 tbs sea salt flakes

1 tbs smoked paprika

1 tbs ground coriander

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp ground black pepper

1⁄2 tsp ground cloves

1⁄2 tsp ground allspice

METHOD

1.

Preheat barbecue with lid closed over medium heat. For the spice rub, place all the ingredients in a container and shake to combine. Extra spice mix will keep for up to 6 months in a sealed container as long as it is kept dry.

2.

Brush the chicken with the olive oil then rub over 2 tbs of the spice rub. Place chicken and corn on the barbecue and cook for 15-20 minutes, turning, until chicken is cooked through and corn is slightly blistered. Remove from barbecue.

3.

Drizzle chicken with a little chilli oil and serve with corn, lime and cos lettuce.

Watermelon and rocket salad

INGREDIENTS

80g rocket leaves

1 bunch watercress, leaves picked

1kg watermelon, rind removed, coarsely chopped

2 witlof (Belgian endive – in Spanish supermarkets, look for endibia), leaves separated

1/2 cup (50g) walnuts, toasted, chopped

80g feta, crumbled

HERBY VINAIGRETTE

1/2 bunch mint leaves, finely chopped

1 bunch chives, finely chopped

1/2 cup (125ml) olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

METHOD

1. For the vinaigrette, place ingredients in a screw-top jar and shake to combine.

2. Place rocket, watercress, watermelon, witlof/endibia and walnuts in a bowl. Toss to combine.

3. Sprinkle over the cheese and dress with the herby vinaigrette.

BBQ Tofu with zingy sauce

INGREDIENTS

2 cups packed fresh coriander leaves

60ml plus 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, plus more for grill

1/2 jalapeno, seeded and roughly chopped

1 teaspoon finely grated fresh ginger

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

3 scallions, green parts only, cut into 1-inch pieces

salt and freshly ground pepper

400g extra-firm tofu, sliced into 12 pieces, drained, and pressed

METHOD

Heat grill to medium. In a food processor, combine coriander, 60ml oil, jalapeno, ginger, lime juice, and scallions. Blend until smooth; season with salt and pepper. Brush tofu with remaining 1 tablespoon oil; season with salt and pepper. Lightly brush grates with oil. Grill tofu, turning halfway through, until charred in spots, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from grill and brush with ginger-cilantro sauce. Serve with remaining sauce on the side.