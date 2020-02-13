There is nothing guaranteed to bring the operation of your home to a halt as quickly as problems with the drains and pipes. When this happens you need action and you need it fast. That is where ‘Unblock-A-Rod SL’ comes in. The Company Unblock-A-Rod SL was formed on the Costa Blanca in 2004 and is owned by Graham McDonald and Craig Driscoll, both experienced engineers from the UK. Having operated on the Costa Blanca for over 16 years, the company is fully registered SL company with all the relevant insurance which gives clients the peace of mind that they are contracting a professional, registered company.

The company has steadily grown over the subsequent years to become the leading English Drainage Company on the Costa Blanca. The owners intend to continue the steady growth of Unblock-A-Rod SL providing the unbeatable service and price it has become renowned for. Clients can benefit from a truly 24/7 service as blockages don’t always happen during business hours! What’s more, there is no call out charge.

With several teams out on the road each day, Unblock-A-Rod SL are contracted to maintain and clean many community drainage systems completing nearly 500 urbanisation services annually, as well as offering a rapid response to restaurants, bars and of course private homes with blockages and drainage related problems. Not only do they have high pressure jetters to shift blockages, drain snakes and other specialised equipment but they also have equipment with CCTV cameras to use when required to check out and resolve the cause of those blockages.

For all your drainage needs call Unblock-A-Rod SL for a professional, experienced, rapid and cost-effective solution.

Unblock-A-Rod OFFER THE FOLLOWING:

• 24 Hour Emergency Service 7 days a week

• NO CALL OUT CHARGE

• CCTV equipment on all vehicles

• Tracing of hidden drains

• Unblocking of all waste pipes small or larger diameters

• Excavations where required with reinstatement carried out to the highest standard

• Service Contracts carried out for commercial premises and urbanisations

• All vehicles manned with two Engineers

• Spanish and English speaking

• All work fully guaranteed

• Pest Control arranged (note that the pest control is professionally coordinated and monitored for your complete peace of mind)