Local British lady falls to her death at Playa Flamenca Commercial Centre



Local resident Hillary Phillips lost her life last Friday after she fell 3 metres due to a missing fence panel bordering the Playa Flamenca Commercial Centre.

The accident occurred on Friday at 12.30 pm, when she fell from a height of 3 metres, according to sources from the Local Police, who went to the scene. The patrol called an ambulance, whose medical team attended to her for more than 45 minutes, managing to stabilise her and transfer her to the University Hospital of Torrevieja, where she was urgently admitted to the operating theatre with serious injuries to her head and neck.

However, a few hours later she died from her injuries.

Hillary was out with her long-time friend Priscilla Cromie, who is a senior member of the local PIOC Political Party. Priscilla said her friend had stumbled and fell through the gap where the fence should have been protecting people from the sheer drop down to the service road. The accident happened on the road that leads from the Help at Home charity shop towards Salgado Dentist.

Hillary has lived in Parque del Duque, Playa Flamenca for nearly 20 years. Her family attended the funeral which was held at San Pedro last Tuesday. Flowers have been placed on the pavement as a mark of respect.