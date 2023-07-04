Local hotel stays to beat 2022



Local hoteliers are anticipating a bustling summer season with increased hotel stays compared to last year, according to the Hosbec hoteliers’ association. The Benidorm-based group revealed that reservations across the region have already reached 80% for July and are nearing 90% for August.

In a statement, Hosbec expressed confidence that all destinations in the Valencian Community would surpass the figures recorded in 2022, primarily due to the absence of any pandemic restrictions this summer. However, July’s hotel reservations are currently slightly down by 1.2% compared to 2019. Despite this, the association highlighted positive trends and a marginal growth for the rest of the summer.

Hosbec attributed the slight decline in July bookings to several factors. Firstly, the early part of the month coincides with school exams, which affects family tourism. Additionally, some people may be delaying their bookings until after the general election on 23rd July, resulting in a temporary lull in reservations.

Hosbec’s president, Fede Fuster, noted that July figures could potentially rise once domestic tourists know whether or not they will be required to perform polling station duties.

Notably, four-star “superior” hotels in Benidorm are in high demand this month, with 84% of them already booked up. Across other destinations in the Valencian Community, reservation rates range between 70% and 80%. The average room rates per night exceed €200 in Valencia province, €188 on the Costa Blanca, and €160 in Benidorm.

With expectations of a vibrant summer season, hoteliers are optimistic about the recovery of the tourism sector. The absence of pandemic restrictions and the growing interest in hotel reservations bode well for the region’s economic revitalisation in the post-pandemic era.