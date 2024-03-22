Local police are bullet proof



The Orihuela Local Police force has taken a significant step towards enhancing officer safety with the acquisition of bulletproof vests, as confirmed by the city’s security councillor. The investment, totalling 31,000 euros, aims to equip officers with necessary protective gear for their duties, ensuring their safety in potentially hazardous situations. Immediate distribution of the vests to officers has been assured.

In emphasizing the municipality’s commitment to the welfare of its local police force, the councillor stated, “With this purchase of bulletproof vests, we are reinforcing our commitment to guarantee the safety and protection of our Local Police, so that they can carry out their work safely in any risk situation.”

The newly acquired vests boast several key features designed to enhance officer safety. Firstly, they offer ballistic protection, capable of withstanding bullet impacts, thereby providing essential security during potentially dangerous encounters. Additionally, the vests provide resistance against knife attacks, further fortifying officers against various forms of assault.

Importantly, the vests have been tailored to accommodate female officers, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit for all personnel. Despite their robust construction, the vests are designed for optimal comfort and mobility, weighing in at 1735 grams. This lightweight design allows officers to carry out their duties effectively without compromising on manoeuvrability.

Each vest is equipped with ballistic panels, a moisture protection cover, and an outer cover, further enhancing its durability and functionality. The acquisition of these bulletproof vests represents a significant investment in the safety and well-being of Orihuela’s Local Police force, underscoring the municipality’s dedication to supporting its law enforcement personnel in fulfilling their duties effectively and securely.