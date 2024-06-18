Local Police creates Environmental and Administrative Unit for Orihuela Costa



The Councillor for Citizen Security, Mónica Pastor, held a meeting this week with the Commissioner of the Local Police, José María Pomares, the Councillor for the Coast, Manuel Mestre and municipal representatives of Orihuela Costa such as Raúl Fernández, Quentin Ghislain Botelberge, Unai Villanueva and Sergio Daniel Sujoy, to present the Environmental and Administrative Unit (UMAD) of the Local Police.

The new unit will be responsible for carrying out surveillance, control, monitoring and reporting of activities that in some way disturb the well-being of the residents who live in Orihuela Costa, such as the illegal dumping of rubbish. This new unit will be made up of eight permanent officers on morning and afternoon shifts, who will be led by an inspector. The unit will have a direct telephone number to answer all related questions, which is 34 672210904, in addition to the general telephone number of the Local Police 34 965300204. Monitoring and reporting will be carried out by the Local Police with complete anonymity for local residents who wish to collaborate.

Special attention will be paid to the surveillance and monitoring of conflict points regarding the disposal of different types of waste such as garden prunings, building and general debris and household goods, while coordination with other municipal departments such as cleaning, road maintenance and MSW, Environment and Infrastructure will be on-going. This will lead to the establishment of clean points for the deposit of the waste.

Other areas of monitoring will be the surveillance and control of empty homes, as well as helping, acting and informing owners if any incident is detected.