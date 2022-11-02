Local Police get thermal camera drone



Local Police in Orihuela have taken delivery of a new drone to add to the two that were already part of the police unit. However, the new ‘super drone’ has a thermal camera which will allow officers to locate people in areas difficult access, to detect fires and to locate dumping of illegal garden waste or rubbish. It can also detect breakdowns that may occur in the electricity distribution network. Thanks to this drone, officers will be able to work in adverse weather conditions and take an active role in rescues as required.

Councillor Jose Aix has explained that “investing in the Local Police is one of our priorities” through the reinforcement of human and material resources. “For a small investment, we are greatly reinforcing the work of the entire Local Police, as well as increasing the safety of our neighbours,” he added.

The new drone will allow the municipal urban inspection services to reach all sites and make a diagnosis in terms of urban planning needs, as well as gain evidence for urban illegalities and law breaking.

The machine is power by two batteries, which gives it a range of 41 minutes. It also has obstacle detection by vision and infrared detection and a wind resistance system of up to 15 meters per second. The drone can fly at 83 kilometres per hour, reaches 7,000 meters in height and can operate in a temperature range of between minus 20 degrees and 50 degrees. In addition, it withstands rain, has pinpoint positioning accuracy and flies with three propellers, which facilitates the emergency landing in case one fails. The drone is operated by software that is managed from the command, which allows planning flights and mapping, while sending a signal from the camera to any mobile device that is granted permission.