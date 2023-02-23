Locals dig deep for Turkey-Syria earthquake



Kind-hearted local residents have been digging deep into their pockets to raise 2,115 euros for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal, for D.E.C, Red Cross and ActionAid. The money was raised at an event held at the Emerald Isle and hosted by Stevie Spit and the wonderful ‘Nanny’ Eileen.

Stevie said: “What an amazing day! Nanny worked tirelessly, as did Christine and Kaz to collect donations and sell raffle tickets.”

The event was held inside due to the cooler weather, but spirits weren´t dampened as the audience watched entertainers including: Rain O’Connor, Alex Tipping, Leroy Morales, Chloe Jones, Kylie Burgazzi, Margaret McDonald, Holly Hepburn and Lyrical Choir.

Stevie added: “The staff at The Emerald worked extremely hard and I have to say a big thank you to the owners and management team who always support me and my team, especially when it’s a terrible disaster such as this.”

Huge thanks also go to the people that gave donations: the customers at Captain Morgans, Brendan Moran & family, Rob & Pauline from The Sportsman Dunstable, Marion Skinner, Barbra, Donna and Lucy and the team from Help at Home. To Sheila Chinnock for the sale of her calendars and to Russ and Sandra. But for me the most important people are the ones who come to these events and buy a raffle ticket – thank you all so much.”

The event was also used to hand over the money raised in memory of Richard Dobinson. Richards Mum, Teresa, and friend Nicola handed a cheque for 1,000e to Annette and Dave, who accepted on behalf of Elche Children’s home.