Low-cost airlines bring record 43.5 million tourists to Spain



In a remarkable surge, low-cost airlines have ushered in a record-breaking 43.5 million international tourists to Spain between January and September this year. This is an increase of 6.1% and an impressive 2.5 million more visitors compared to the same period in 2019. These findings, revealed by Turespaña, reflect a thriving tourism sector in the country.

During the initial nine months of 2019, Spain welcomed 40.9 million travellers through low-cost carriers, accounting for 55.1% of the total 74.3 million international passengers. In 2023, this proportion has risen even higher, constituting 59.5% of the total of 73.1 million passengers. In contrast, traditional airlines faced a struggle to match pre-pandemic figures, lagging behind by 10.9% with 3.6 million fewer passengers in the January-September period.

Regarding nationalities, the British led the way, making up 31.3% of international tourists arriving via low-cost carriers, totalling 13.6 million, an increase of 269,847 from 2019. Germany followed as the second largest market with 5.4 million tourists, a modest 4.7% decrease compared to pre-pandemic levels. Italy (+11.2%), France (+13.6%), and the Netherlands (+7.4%) also contributed significantly.

Among the busiest airports, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat maintained its top position, receiving 9.1 million passengers through low-cost airlines, albeit a slight 6.4% dip from 2019. It was closely followed by Palma de Mallorca, which saw 6,697,314 passengers (a robust 14.7% increase from 2019); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 5,219,804 passengers (+10.8%); Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, hosting 4,549,813 passengers (+5.7%); and Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, which experienced a decline of 18.8%, handling 3,448,274 passengers.

Once again, Ryanair led the charge in this upward trend, claiming the top spot for passenger traffic to and from Spanish airports, totalling an impressive 46.5 million passengers, a staggering 19.7% increase from 2019. Vueling secured second place with 35.4 million passengers, marking a 6.7% rise from pre-pandemic levels. Iberia demonstrated a respectable 3.4% growth, while Air Europa experienced a 12.6% decline. Adding to this surge, Iberia Express, another low-cost carrier, transported 9.1 million international tourists, marking an impressive 18.8% increase.

In total, Spain received a substantial 73.2 million passengers from international airports in the first nine months of the year, reflecting a 19.1% surge from 2022, although slightly lower by 1.5% compared to the 2019 figures. In September, international arrivals to Spain numbered 9.5 million, representing a notable 13.2% increase from the same month in 2022 and nearly returning to pre-pandemic levels.