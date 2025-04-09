Magnetic Endoscopic Capsule: A Revolution in Digestive Diagnosis



Magnetic Endoscopic Capsule: A New Digestive Diagnosis Without Sedation

The magnetic endoscopic capsule enables the exploration of the digestive tract without invasive procedures. Discover its advantages, functionality, and diagnostic accuracy.

A Technological Innovation in Digestive Endoscopy

The magnetic endoscopic capsule is a cutting-edge technological innovation in digestive endoscopy, exclusively available at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital. This pill-sized device is swallowed by the patient and captures high-resolution images of the stomach and small intestine without the need for inserting a tube through the mouth or rectum.

According to Dr Gerardo Blanco, a digestive system specialist at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital, “this technology allows for a targeted examination thanks to external magnetic control, which enhances the quality and accuracy of the diagnosis.”

Differences from Conventional Endoscopy and Traditional Capsule Endoscopy

Compared to conventional endoscopy, the magnetic endoscopic capsule offers a far less invasive experience, as it does not require sedation or the insertion of an endoscope.

Unlike traditional capsule endoscopy, which moves passively through the intestine with natural peristalsis, the magnetic version can be guided externally, allowing for a more precise and detailed examination of areas of interest.

Diseases That Can Be Diagnosed with This Technology

This device is essential for detecting conditions such as:

● Gastric ulcer

● Gastritis

● Oesophagitis

● Gastric and intestinal polyps

● Inflammatory bowel disease

● Gastric and small intestine tumours

● Digestive bleeding

According to Dr Blanco, this technology is particularly beneficial for patients at risk of digestive bleeding or those who cannot or do not wish to undergo traditional endoscopy.

Precision of the Images Obtained

The images captured by the magnetic endoscopic capsule are comparable to those of conventional endoscopy. However, the ability to control the capsule’s direction in real-time allows for a more thorough examination of specific areas, optimising the diagnosis.

Technological Advantages Over Other Methods

The main benefits of the magnetic endoscopic capsule include:

● Non-invasive exploration, ensuring patient comfort.

● No need for sedation, reducing risks associated with anaesthesia.

● Greater convenience, allowing patients to resume their daily routine immediately after ingestion.

● Fewer complications compared to traditional endoscopy.

Dr Blanco emphasises that “this is an ideal alternative for high-risk patients or those who cannot or do not wish to undergo invasive procedures.”

Patient Process: Before, During, and After the Procedure

Before the procedure, fasting for 6 to 8 hours is required to improve the visibility of digestive structures. In some cases, medication may be administered to reduce gastric secretions.

During the procedure, the patient swallows the capsule with a glass of water. An external magnetic system allows the doctor to guide the capsule inside the stomach and capture real-time images. The patient then carries a portable recorder to store images while going about their daily activities.

After the procedure, the capsule is naturally excreted through the stool within 24 to 48 hours of ingestion.

Ideal Candidates for This Method

The magnetic endoscopic capsule is particularly suitable for:

● Individuals at high risk for invasive procedures.

● Patients with contraindications for sedation.

● Those who do not wish to undergo a conventional gastroscopy.

● Preventive diagnosis of conditions such as tumours or polyps.

The magnetic endoscopic capsule represents a revolution in digestive diagnosis, offering a safer, more comfortable, and highly accurate option for detecting a range of gastrointestinal diseases.

Thanks to its advanced technology and non-invasive nature, it stands out as an ideal alternative for patients seeking a diagnostic solution without the discomfort of traditional endoscopy.

Find out more about the magnetic endoscopic capsule.