Maintenance underway in Orihuela Costa green spaces

The municipal company Integración Laboral de Discapacitados de Orihuela (ILDO), has begun its maintenance service for green areas in Orihuela Costa. This is a contract that had expired in 2017 and which, since this month of February, the municipal company has been carrying out following an order made by the Orihuela City Council.

Orihuela City Council has increased the number of municipal company workers from 17 to 38, including an agricultural engineer specialising in gardening. Of these, 70% are employees with disabilities. The unit is made up of six teams, five of which are made up of seven workers and one team with mechanical means for pruning palm trees and large trees.

“We have increased our workforce and have renewed the tools and vehicles necessary to improve the service. In fact, residents are already noticing the improvement in some areas and we are going to continue like this,” explained Victor Valverde, Councillor for Infrastructure, who also argued that “we have always been sure that ILDO was the ideal company to carry out this service”.

The councillor for Costa, Manuel Mestre, expressed his “joy because we have overcome the administrative difficulties.”

The gardening work has been organised and planned, while work areas have also been divided into sectors, equipment has been distributed, and daily work and control has been organised.

As for mechanical capability, the municipal company has four 3,500 kg trucks with three-seat cabins, with a fixed open tipping box, five nine-seat vans, five light trailers for vans, two two-seat vans with storage box, and a vehicle for technicians. Thus, the total vehicle fleet consists of 12 vehicles and five trailers. ILDO also has machinery such as a mini ‘bobcat’ type excavator, a woodchipper, 19 chainsaws, 19 blowers, 15 brush cutters, 22 hedge trimmers, eight mowers, 11 settlers, phytosanitary treatment tanks and tools and other elements necessary for the development of the service.