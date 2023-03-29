Maintenance work has begun on the lighting on the N-332 road as it passes through Torrevieja



The work will consist of repairing the lights that are out on the N-332, specifically on the section between La Veleta and La Mata.

The Councillor for Quality of Urban Services, Sandra Sanchez, reported that they, will carry. out maintenance work on the lighting of the road N-332 as it passes through our city, which correspond to an action framed within the Maintenance Service and Conservation of Public Lighting in the municipality of Torrevieja, a contract carried out by the company SICE as a contractor of the City Council.

This action, adds Sandra Sanchez, will consist of repairing the lights out on the N-332, specifically in the section that runs between La Veleta and La Mata from PK 53 +900 to 62 +400. During the action, they will replace the 250 W high-pressure sodium vapor lamps that are off.

To carry out the work, which is expected to last only three days, authorisation has been requested from the Alicante Roads Unit and the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT), notifying the scope of the work in order to apply the correct signage on the road, so that the necessary and relevant safety measures are complied with. With this action, concludes the mayor of Quality of Urban Services, the road will recover its usual levels of lighting, which will result in road safety for all drivers.