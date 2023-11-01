Major overhaul planned for Benidorm trams



In a significant development for the Benidorm area, eight companies have submitted bids for a lucrative €48.5 million contract aimed at modernising the Tram d’Alacant service. The ambitious project will see a comprehensive overhaul of the Line 1 track, stretching from the Benidorm Intermodal stop to Villajoyosa’s Marina Baixa hospital.

A critical aspect of this initiative involves the doubling and electrification of the track, promising a substantial boost in efficiency and sustainability. However, in order to facilitate this transformation, the Valencian government is set to expropriate over 20,000 square meters of land, predominantly uncultivated, across the Benidorm, Finestrat, and Villajoyosa areas.

The comprehensive package includes a range of essential upgrades, including the installation of new ditches, the restoration of damaged embankments, and the implementation of enhanced safety measures. Additionally, pivotal stops at Cala Finestrat and Terra Mitica will undergo substantial improvements. Hikers in the region will benefit from the extension of the Moralet path from the existing car park situated north of the Benidorm station.

Upon the successful completion of this ambitious 30-month project, tram services in the Benidorm area are poised to witness a remarkable transformation. Commuters can anticipate a notable surge in capacity, increased regularity, and a more extensive array of services.

This development follows the resumption of tram services between Calpe and Denia in January, subsequent to a suspension prompted by safety concerns. Notably, the section linking Denia and Gata de Gorgos has been reopened, signalling a significant stride forward in regional transportation.

The Line 9 Tram d’Alacant trains between Calpe and Denia faced suspension due to bridges and viaducts struggling to support the weight of the new rolling stock. Extensive efforts were directed towards restoring aging bridges and optimising the line for the seamless integration of new electro-diesel trains, allowing for increased speed and efficiency.

The restoration process unfolded in stages, culminating in the successful reopening of the Gata de Gorgos to Teulada link in July 2022. Denia also reaped the benefits of this endeavour, with the introduction of two new stops at Bosc de Diana and Pedrera Vassanes. The modernisation efforts extended to city level crossings and the tram station, ensuring the seamless operation of the new trains.

This comprehensive revitalisation initiative marks a pivotal moment for the Benidorm area, promising a more efficient and reliable Tram d’Alacant service that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the community.