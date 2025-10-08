Man arrested at local airport while trying to flee to the UK with Aunts jewels



The suspect allegedly stole a pearl necklace and a diamond ring, valued at 7,000 euros, from his aunt and intended to flee to the United Kingdom with the loot. However, the swift intervention of the National Police prevented the alleged thief from fleeing to Britain with the loot.

The operation to hunt down the thief began when the National Police received a report from the victim’s son, who reported the robbery and the possible suspect who is a relative. According to his account, his mother had discovered several pieces of jewellery missing from her bedroom jewellery box and suspected her nephew. They were even more concerned because they knew he had left the area, having planned to take a flight to the United Kingdom, although they didn’t know the exact time. Both tried to contact him by phone but were unsuccessful.

With the information gathered, officers from the Alicante-Elche Airport police station’s operational group quickly mobilised throughout the airport to locate the suspect. They caught him in one of the on-site restaurants and a search located the reported jewellery in his backpack. He was arrested on the spot for the alleged theft.

The swift police intervention led to the recovery of the stolen jewellery, which is now in the hands of its rightful owner. The arrested man, after police investigation, was brought before the Elche investigating court.