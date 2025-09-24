Man arrested for attacking elderly woman who ended up in the ICU



National Police officers have arrested a 25-year-old man in Orihuela who allegedly attacked an 80-year-old woman from behind as she was entering her apartment block. The man used the “muzzle grab” technique to immobilise her and steal her purse, according to a statement from the Police Headquarters.

The incident occurred mid-morning, when an 80-year-old woman was about to enter her home and was attacked from behind by a man who grabbed her tightly by the neck, smothered her mouth and forced her through the doorway. Once there, according to the victim, the man threatened to kill her.

Luckily, another resident of the building was coming down the stairs at that moment and heard the screams, seeing the scene from the landing, he began to shout at the attacker, who stopped grabbing the woman and, after violently snatching her bag from her hands, ran away.

The man was chased by the neighbour and the attacker ended up throwing the bag to the ground, which was recovered by the witness, who finally lost sight of the perpetrator.

The victim, due to the assault, had to remain in the Intensive Care Unit for three days and is currently undergoing treatment for the severe psychological consequences caused by the incident.

The investigation into the events was carried out by Judicial Police officers from Orihuela who, through their investigative efforts, were able to determine that this was not a random act, but rather that the perpetrator had followed the victim from a bank ATM where she had withdrawn money shortly before the incident. He had preplanned an assault although the victim was random. Knowing she had used the cash point he asked her for her card PIN during the attack.

Finally, after investigators fully identified the perpetrator, a National Police patrol engaged in citizen security operations located him on a city street and arrested him as the alleged perpetrator of the reported incidents.

Following police investigations, the detainee was brought before the investigating court on duty in Orihuela where he was arrested.