Man from Cardiff dies in suspected drowning in Tenerife



A British man has died in a suspected drowning in the Canary Islands.

Nicky Desmond, from Cardiff, went swimming in the sea off Callao Salvaje, Tenerife, within hours of arriving on 29 July, the eve of his 30th birthday.

Family friend Sacha Pugsley, 29, said Mr Desmond was “very bubbly, very outgoing” and “always had a helping hand for everybody”.

His friends and family are hoping to raise £10,000 to cover the cost of repatriating his body.

Mr Desmond was on his first day of his holiday in south-west Tenerife to celebrate his birthday. Emergency services rushed to the scene before taking him to hospital in Adeje.

“He would literally walk the world for me if he could. He was always happy, always bubbly. I don’t think I’d ever seen a time where he was upset,” added Ms Pugsley.

The online fundraising page said of Mr Desmond: “He was such a beautiful soul, a brother, a son loved by all that met him, has left us too soon. Our beloved friends & The Gabalfa community have suffered a significant loss with the recent passing of their precious friend Nicky.

A balloon release was held in Mr Desmond’s memory on the day of his 30th birthday.

An inquest into his death is expected to be opened in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, once the coroner receives a report from the Spanish authorities.