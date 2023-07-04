Mandatory mask wearing finally scrapped



The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities in Spain have announced the end of the mandatory mask policy in hospitals, health centres, and pharmacies. This decision marks the culmination of efforts to eliminate mask requirements across all sectors, with medical establishments being the final area where the restriction was still in place.

Effective immediately, the use of masks in medical facilities will be recommended but no longer obligatory. The mandate will continue to apply only in specific areas with immunosuppressed patients, such as cancer units, operating rooms, and intensive care units (ICUs).

The Interterritorial Council made this decision after thorough deliberation and review of a document detailing the current pandemic situation in Spain. The document, compiled by experts from the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) under the guidance of Fernando Simón, served as the basis for the council’s discussion and decision-making process.

According to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health on 16th June, the cumulative incidence rate among individuals over 60 years of age, the only age group currently measured, stood at 66.52 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Hospitalisations of coronavirus patients represented a mere 1.42 percent in general hospital wards and 1.12 percent in ICUs.

During the council meeting, various options were considered, ranging from an immediate and complete lifting of the mask obligation to a phased approach or a definitive removal. José Miñones, the Minister of Health, emphasised the significance of relying on expert opinions to determine whether mask mandates should persist in medical settings.

Until now, hospitals, nursing homes (for both staff and visitors), and pharmacies were the only places where mask usage remained mandatory. The requirement had already been abolished in public transport since 8th February, 2023, after being introduced on 4th May, 2020, during the initial wave of the pandemic.

The current Covid-19 situation in Spain differs significantly from previous periods. Notably, events that have historically led to a surge in infections, such as Easter or the commencement of summer festivities, have not resulted in a notable increase in cases this time.