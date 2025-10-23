Maria Wilson receives BEM from British Ambassador



Local fundraiser and anti-cancer crusader Maria Wilson received her British Empire Medal at an emotional ceremony on Friday (17th October) at the Emerald Isle, La Florida. The accolade was bestowed on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III by the British Ambassador to Spain, Sir Alex Ellis.

Close friends and family, and of course Maria´s Pink Ladies, gathered in a private ceremony to recognise her tireless charity fundraising and witness the receiving of the medal, which was awarded in the King´s 2024 Birthday Honours list.

Following her own battles with cancer, Maria established Maria and the Pink Ladies in 2010 a charity which raised funds exclusively for a local anti-cancer charity. She went on to become President of the Orihuela Costa Branch of the AACC setting up a central office and community support hub.

The charity has raised more than 600,000 euros which has subsidised early detection cancer screening for thousands of women and men, as well as providing much needed support for those diagnosed and their families at the charity hub in Playa Flamenca.

The Ambassador said: ““Maria’s dedication and compassion have improved the lives of so many people in Spain going through tough times. Her fundraising and support have not only raised vital resources but have also built a community of hope and strength. I am honoured to present her with the BEM in recognition of her extraordinary service.”

Maria took the opportunity to thank all her volunteer Pink Ladies, past and present, making it clear that without them none of the achievements would have been possible.

She also spoke of the unwavering love and support of her husband Carl, who she described as her ‘rock’ and the unconditional backing of her son Darren, who paid an emotional tribute to his Mum.

Darren described his pride in seeing Maria create a ‘community of compassion’, knowing she had provided comfort to people in their darkest hour. He highlighted how Maria always paid attention not just to those with cancer, but the silent sufferers, the wives, husbands, children, mothers and fathers affected.

Maria Wilson said: “Being awarded the BEM means the absolute world to me. I never imagined that, living in Spain, I would be recommended for any award—especially one in the King’s Birthday Honours—just for helping people in the fight against cancer. I am so proud and honoured to receive it.”