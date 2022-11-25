Mariah Carey denied Christmas trademark



Singer Mariah Carey has had her application to trademark ‘Queen of Christmas’ denied. The singer of Christmas hit ‘All I want for Christmas is you’ was also denied attempts to register the trademarks ‘QOC’ as an abbreviation of Queen of Christmas and ‘Princess Christmas’.

The US Patent and Trademark Office turned down the application after another singer – who specialises in Christmas songs – objected to the attempt to register the names.

Carey’s Christmas track is one of the most popular holiday songs in the world and has been synonymous with the 52-year-old since its release in the mid 90s.

Carey’s company Lotion LLC submitted an application for the Christmas trademarks last year but singer Elizabeth Chan launched a legal challenge to the move.

Chan was dubbed “Queen of Christmas” by The New Yorker in 2018 after having put out original festive records every year for the past decade.

In an interview, Chan criticised Mariah Carey for attempting to monetise Christmas.

“I feel very strongly that no one person should hold on to anything around Christmas or monopolise it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity,” she said.

“That’s just not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It’s meant to be shared; it’s not meant to be owned.”

She accused Carey of “trying to trademark this in every imaginable way” – from music to clothing to alcohol.

Carey’s company did not respond to the objection, meaning the trademark was not granted.