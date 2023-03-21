May Fair with a difference



The Department for Festivals at Torrevieja City Council has moved one of the city’s biggest fiestas of the year – the May Fair. Instead, of the full event there will be a ‘tribute to the May Fair’, which will run from 11th to 14th May in the Parque de la Estación.

The traditional event has been moved due to the on-going development works in the port area with the replacement event being on a much smaller scale. The tribute event will be held on the same dates as the traditional May Fair. The Councillor for Fiestas, Concha Sala, explained that seven small booths decorated in the Andalusian style will be installed in conjunction with the local groups that usually participate in the Fair. They were keen to ensure that this year did not to pass by without an acknowledgement to this highly popular festival that is deeply rooted in Torrevieja.

A stage will be set up for performances by the schools QK, Arantxa Blanco, Payá’s, Mery Dance Academy, Soul Dance and the Municipal School of Dance.