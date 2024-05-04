May guided tours



An organic farming experience and a visit to the Cabo Roig military detachment are among the guided tourist routes for May. The Department of Tourism for Orihuela has announces a series of tourist activities, routes, visits and workshops, for the month of May.

The month begins with a tourist route that will explore the curiosities of the Circo Theatre and the Episcopal Palace. The departure is scheduled from the Plaza del Poeta Sansano at 5:30pm on 3rd May.

Among the notable routes in May include those dedicated to the poet Miguel Hernández. On 5th and 25th May participants will be able to immerse themselves in the life and work of the poet through two tours: “Miguel Hernández through the Murals of San Isidro” and “Miguel Hernández: Life and Work.”

On 11th May an exclusive route through the Convents of Orihuela will take place, including a visit to the Mother House of the Carmelites, the church of the Convent of the Trinity and the Monastery of San Juan. The tour will start at 10:30am from Plaza del Carmen.

In addition, on 12th May a tour will take place in Orihuela Costa, with a visit to the Cabo Roig military detachment, a facility attached to the Alicante Special Operations Command where training is carried out for specialist water-based teams, Green Berets of the Civil Guard and Navy divers.

On 17th May the district of La Matanza will be explored, focusing on an organic animal farm, in the middle of nature and offering you the opportunity to get to know the countryside in more depth. It is a type of farming in which animals come first and you will have the opportunity to taste the food grown there.

On the occasion of International Museum Day, children’s workshops will be held on 18th May in Plaza del Carmen and Plaza de la Condesa Via Manuel, in the morning from 11:30am to 2pm.

In addition, tourist routes will be offered that include a visit to the Cathedral, Santo Domingo and the Civil War Refuge, giving participants a complete vision of the historical wealth of Orihuela.

For more information, visit www.orihuelaturistica.es or WhatsApp 673 836 385.