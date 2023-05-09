May tourist tours



The Department of Tourism has launched several guided tours for the month of May which, according to the councillor for tourism, María García, are aimed “at visitors, but also at local people who want to get to know the municipality better”.

On 5th May, starting at 6:30pm there will be a tour along the Segura River that will leave from the Plaza del Carmen. On Saturday, 13th May, at 12 noon, will be a new guided tour, “Art through the churches”, which will explain in detail those works that go unnoticed, which are on facades or in niches. On the same day at 6:00pm, there will be another route through the Palm Grove, leaving from the site’s interpretation centre, which will allow participants to experience the unique nature of Orihuela.

On Sunday, 14th May, at 10am, the tour through the murals of San Isidro will begin, which will include a poetry recital by the Orihuela Social Forum. On Saturday, 20th May, at 10:30am, there will be a “Cultural Walk”, which is perfect for those who do not know Orihuela very well, as it will allow people to get an idea of the city’s heritage and of the wider municipality.

On Saturday 27th May “A walk with Salzillo” from 10am will highlight Holy Week in Orihuela, a fiesta of International Tourist Interest, throughout the year. That same day, at 6:00pm, the “Ruta de Palacios” will take place and, on Sunday, 28th May, the “Andalusí Legacy” will be explored. This is a tour that visits what still remains in the city and underpins its history.

“A varied programme has been planned with some novelties and we hope that people will participate,” Councillor García pointed out. Those interested can reserve their place through the website www.orihuelaturistica.es.

Meanwhile, the Councillor for Tourism took the opportunity to give the occupancy data in hotels and accommodation across the municipality during the May bank holiday. She has indicated that the data collected from the tourist apartments and hotels in Orihuela show an average occupancy of 80 percent. “It has also been noticed in the influx of people who have come to request information from the Tourist Offices”, added María García, who recalled that “Orihuela is a destination to enjoy all year round”.