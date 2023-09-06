MEASURES IN VIEW OF THE POSSIBILITY OF RAIN WITH THE ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN.

In view of the imminent autumn season and the possibility of adverse weather conditions, Almoradí Town Hall has put in place a series of preventive measures. These actions are primarily aimed at mitigating any potential risk to citizens, and to achieve this, efficiency and collaboration between all the entities involved is being prioritised.

On the one hand, and throughout the summer, both the cleaning of the drainage pipes of the CV-91 and the AP-7 motorway is being carried out in our municipality, as established in the Municipal Action Plan for flood risk, as well as scuppers in industrial estates and areas likely to generate problems.

In addition to the local work, the Mayoress María Gómez has asked the Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura for a thorough assessment and cleaning of the riverbed as it passes through Almoradí, as well as ravines and wadis within the municipality.

The Almoradí Town Hall is carrying out all these actions in order to anticipate and avoid problems in the future, guaranteeing as far as possible the safety and wellbeing of our neighbours.