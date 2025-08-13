Mohs Surgery Consolidates Its Position as the Most Effective Technique with Minimal Aesthetic Impact for Skin Cancer

• Particularly recommended for tumours located in areas of high aesthetic or functional importance, such as the face, neck, hands, or genitals.

Torrevieja, 10 July 2025.

Mohs surgery stands out for its meticulous ability to remove skin cancer by analysing the affected tissue layer by layer during the same procedure, using immediate microscopic control.

“This methodology,” explains Dr Laura Francés, Head of the Dermatology Department at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja, “ensures the complete removal of cancerous cells while preserving the maximum amount of healthy tissue. This makes it especially suitable for lesions in sensitive areas such as the nose, eyelids, lips or ears, where preserving both functionality and appearance is essential.”

In this context, the Oncological Dermatology Unit at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja, led by Dr Francés and Dr Carlos Hernández, has become a leading reference centre for Mohs surgery in Alicante. This highly specialised surgical technique allows for the removal of skin tumours with the highest cure rate and the least possible aesthetic impact.

Cure Rates and Indications for Mohs Surgery

Mohs surgery is particularly indicated for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma—the most common forms of skin cancer—offering cure rates significantly higher than conventional surgery.

“The procedure is performed in the operating theatre under sedation, and the patient can return home the same day. By analysing the tissue on the spot, we can be confident that all cancerous tissue has been removed on the same day of the intervention,” notes Dr Laura Francés.

Mohs surgery is especially recommended for tumours located in areas of high aesthetic or functional relevance, such as the face, neck, hands, or genitals. It is also advised in cases of recurrent skin cancers, tumours with poorly defined borders, or in aggressive carcinomas with a high risk of recurrence.

To ensure the best medical and cosmetic outcome, Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja has a highly specialised unit comprising expert dermatologists, pathologists, and plastic surgeons working in close coordination. “Each intervention requires not only surgical precision but also aesthetic planning. Our goal is not just to cure, but to help the patient recover their appearance and quality of life,” adds Dr Francés.

Types of Skin Cancer and Prevention

The most common type of skin cancer is basal cell carcinoma, accounting for around 80% of non-melanoma skin cancer cases. It develops in the deepest layer of the epidermis and typically appears in sun-exposed areas such as the face, neck, or hands. It may manifest as shiny bumps, wounds that do not heal and grow slowly, reddish patches, or non-specific scar-like tissue.

It is followed in frequency by squamous cell carcinoma, also very common, and to a lesser extent, melanoma, which, although less frequent, is the most aggressive due to its ability to metastasise. Melanoma originates in the melanocytes—the melanin-producing cells—and requires early detection for effective treatment.

“We could say that basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma are the most frequent types, in that order,” explains Dr Carlos Hernández, dermatologist and skin cancer specialist at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja.

An ageing population and cumulative sun exposure over the years have significantly increased the incidence of skin cancer. Specialists at Hospital Quirónsalud Torrevieja stress the importance of paying attention to signs such as wounds that do not heal, lumps that change in shape or colour, or areas that bleed easily.

“At the first sign of suspicion, it is essential to consult a specialised dermatologist. Early diagnosis remains our most powerful tool for achieving a cure,” concludes Dr Hernández.

