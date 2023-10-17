Money raised to fight cancer



On Friday 13th October Maria and the Pink Ladies held another event to mark International Breast Cancer Awareness month, held at The Sports Bar, Flamenca Beach Commercial Centre.

The day was extremely well supported by the people of Orihuela Costa and more than €1,500 was raised. The coins are still being counted and the total will be announced as soon as it is available. Alli and all her staff worked extremely hard to serve the hungry, thirsty crowd.

The money was raised through a raffle, tombola and guess the weight of the cake. The cake was baked by Amy of Sunshine FM and won by Mary Bailey, €100 was also donated by the bar.

Entertainment was provided by Dianna Daiz, Margaret McDonald, Chloe Leigh, Rebecca Holt, Valentino and Blues Brothers tribute featuring Alfie and Leigh. Simon Morton from Sunshine FM hosted the event. A TV crew from Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun filmed on the day for the Channel 5 program.

Maria would like to thank all those that came along to support the Pink Ladies, the bar owners and its staff, the entertainers who once again gave their time and of course all the Pink Ladies and Panthers.