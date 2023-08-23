Moneycorp update

Downbeat UK Retail Sales

Poor UK Retail Sales figures were released this morning, falling from +0.6% in

June to -1.2%, significantly lower than the -0.5% forecast. July's wet weather is

thought to have kept people indoors and out of the shops.

Retail sales are an indication of consumer spending, and the lower-than-

expected results could indicate the tightening of consumer budgets because of

the cost-of-living crisis. Low retail expenditure adds to the unhealthy picture of

the UK's economy, particularly considering the sluggish growth this year.

Although reduced retail sales could ease inflation pressures, this could cause

sterling weakness over the next few months.

However, the UK economy does appear resilient. Forecasts from banking group

ING predict UK GDP will rise to 0.3% in Q3 and 1.1% by Q4 this year. It also

expects better growth for the Eurozone this year, forecasting around 1%

growth over the next two quarters.

China concerns grow.

The People's Bank of China has stepped in to support the renminbi following a

poor run of data this week. The central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates

earlier in the week, which, combined with weakening exports and a lull in

consumer confidence, added to downward pressure on the currency.

According to reporting from the Financial Times, the state banks are buying

renminbi and selling dollars in an attempt to stabilise the currency.

Currency manipulation has long been a part of China's growth strategy.

Although the renminbi has been behaving more like a free-floating currency in

recent years, its volatility is limited compared to other advanced economies.

Reports at the beginning of the year seemed to suggest that the government

would step back its involvement in the currency when three state-run financial

newspapers in Shanghai and Beijing said that "investors should avoid Chinese

currency risk and adapt to higher foreign exchange volatility." We'll wait and

see how far the PBOC's support goes.