More funds for Covid-19 fight as cases rise

As coronavirus cases continued to mount in Spain, the lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved a €16 billion aid package to help regions cover the health, social and educational expenses of the pandemic.

Economy Minister Nadia Calviño said in Congress that the funds allocated to fight the social and economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 crisis now total 5 percent of Spain’s gross domestic product (GDP).

On the day of the meeting, 15th July, Spanish health authorities reported four deaths from Covid-19 and 390 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, the worst figures since the end of confinement on June 21. The total official death toll since the beginning of the pandemic is now 28,413.

After forcing several Catalan municipalities back into partial confinement, the coronavirus is now knocking on the doors of Barcelona. There were 164 coronavirus cases reported between 29th June and 5th July in Barcelona. Between 6th July and 12th, that figure shot up to 496. The accumulated incidence is 959 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants. The Catalan health chief, Alba Vergés, said that there has been a slight rise in Covid-19 admissions to hospitals and other medical centres in Barcelona, where staff are on alert against a potential surge. Catalonia’s largest hospital, Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona, has admitted five more cases than a week ago and hospital officials have a contingency plan ready.

The Basque Country is joining a growing list of regions to make face masks mandatory in public at all times, regardless of whether a distance of 1.5 meters between people can be observed. In the southern region of Andalusia, where face masks have also become mandatory, authorities reported 14 active outbreaks on Wednesday. Cantabria, Murcia, Aragón, La Rioja, Navarre, Asturias, Extremadura, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands have also made face coverings compulsory in public spaces.