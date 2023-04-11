More police across Orihuela



Orihuela has added 72 new members of staff into its municipal police force. The commissioner, two inspectors, 16 sergeants and 52 officers who have taken office were welcomed at a recent ceremony in the city. The event was attended by the Mayor Carolina Gracia, the Councillor for Human Resources, Luisa Boné, the Councillor for Citizen Security, Antonio Sánchez and the Local Police Commissioner, José María Pomares, as well as members of the municipal corporation and relatives of Local Police officers.

The Councillor for Human Resources said that ‘the arrival of new members to our team is excellent news for all of us’. In addition, she praised the daily work of the Local Police, explaining that ‘they show every day that they are up to the task. They did it during the pandemic, they did it during the DANA, they do it in the summer season in Orihuela Costa and at the festivities in our districts, and they have done it with the opening and start-up of the Orihuela Costa Security Centre, a centre that is open 24-hours-a-day, 365 days a year,” she added.

The Councillor for Citizen Security welcomed the new police officers to the Local Police force, of which he said that on ‘other occasions we have stood before the microphones to promise, but today we are here to deliver’. The Local Police Commissioner announced that another 24 career police officers will soon join them after a stabilisation process.

Carolina Gracia, Mayor of Orihuela, stressed that the work of the Local Police means “working side by side with citizens to identify and address needs and concerns”, and emphasised that “citizen collaboration is essential also in the fight against crime and the improvement of security in our municipality”.