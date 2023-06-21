Mosquito fumigation



The Department of the Environment, through the company in charge of carrying out mosquito control in the municipality, has intensified the spraying of mosquito larvae after the rainy episodes in recent weeks. It so happens that mild temperatures shorten the life cycle of mosquitoes, which is why massive hatchings of adults can occur in these conditions. In order to avoid this, the company is applying larvicidal treatments by means of a long-range pneumatic in numerous green areas across the municipality. The water scuppers in the city, districts and Orihuela Costa are also being fumigated, in addition to the areas that have been flooded after the rains.

This campaign also includes the use of adulticides to eliminate mosquitoes that have already reached adulthood. This treatment is being applied in green areas of the urban area, the banks of the Segura River, the Palmeral, the Molino de la Ciudad and the surroundings of Ociopía, as well as in the districts and in Orihuela Costa. Once this campaign ends, the company will continue with the regular treatment to control mosquito larvae, in order to prevent new hatchings of adults.