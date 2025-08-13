National Police seize marijuana crop hidden Rojales illegal car workshop



National Police officers have arrested a 49-year-old man in Rojales, accused of a crime against public health after discovering an outdoor marijuana crop on a property that was also operating as an unauthorized car workshop and vehicle scrapyard.

The investigation began after a report from the local police, which alerted officers to possible illegal activity at an apparently abandoned building, but where a constant flow of vehicles had been spotted. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered numerous dismantled cars, suggesting a clandestine workshop was in operation.

During a joint inspection with the National Police Unit assigned to the Valencian Community, officers detected a strong odour of marijuana coming from an interior courtyard patio. There, they located a large quantity of plants, confirming the existence of an on-going growing operation. With judicial authorisation, the property was searched.

During the operation, the National Police seized a total of 212 marijuana plants and arrested the property’s tenant, who was allegedly responsible for both the plantation and the car workshop’s irregular activities. Officers from the Attached Unit filed a complaint regarding the clandestine operation of the workshop and scrapyard.

The operation led to the dismantling of a doubly illegal facility: a professional marijuana cultivation site and an unlicensed mechanic’s business. The National Police emphasised that this type of intervention contributes to combating both drug trafficking and unauthorized commercial activities that can pose a risk to public safety.