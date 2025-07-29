New 20-euro fee to enter Spain, France and Greece



UK nationals and other non-EU travellers will soon need to pay for entry into 30 European countries, as part of the European Union’s upcoming travel authorisation system known as ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System).

Originally expected to launch earlier, the scheme has now been postponed until the final quarter of 2026, with a grace period extending into 2027 before it becomes mandatory. Once enforced, travellers will need to register with ETIAS before visiting a broad list of participating countries across the Schengen Zone and beyond.

Due to Brexit, UK passport holders will no longer benefit from visa-free travel to these destinations without prior authorisation. Under ETIAS, travellers from visa-exempt countries—including the UK—must obtain permission to enter for short stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Initially projected to cost €7 per person, EU officials have now confirmed that the ETIAS permit will cost €20—almost triple the original estimate. However, travellers under the age of 18 or over 70 will be exempt from the fee.

The ETIAS approval will be digitally linked to the traveller’s passport, and in most cases, applications are expected to be approved “almost immediately.” However, in instances where issues arise—such as errors in the application, invalid passports, or if the applicant is flagged as a potential risk—authorisation may be delayed or denied.

Once in effect, ETIAS will be required for entry into the following countries:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Cyprus will also be included when it formally joins the Schengen area.

Travellers are advised to apply well in advance of their trips, especially during the initial launch period when demand and processing times may fluctuate.

For more information and updates on ETIAS, travellers can visit the official EU migration website or consult government travel advisories.