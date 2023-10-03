New animal welfare law is in force



Friday (29th September) saw the Law for the Protection of the Rights and Welfare of Animals come into force, six months after being published in the Official State Gazette. The law has two fundamental objectives, the first is to reduce the abandonment of pets and to protect them from abuse.

These are some of the new rules:

• Dogs will not be allowed to be walked without a leash or with a leash longer than 2 meters.

• Animals are not allowed to poo or wee in places where other people usually pass, such as pavements, walkways, gardens, facades, doors or entrances to establishments, and owners are obliged to clean up after their pet with biodegradable products.

• The loss of an animal must be reported within 48 hours.

• Dogs and cats must be vaccinated and microchipped.

• Mandatory castration and microchip identification of cats under 6 months.

• It is not permitted to regularly keep dogs and cats on terraces, balconies, roof terraces, storage rooms, basements, patios and the like or in vehicles.

• It will be prohibited to leave any pet unsupervised longer than 24 hours for dogs and 72 hours for cats.

• Animals must be walked on public roads with their animal passport.

• It is prohibited to feed the cats of a feline colony without being an authorised person and identified by a card issued by the Orihuela City Council.

• Pets cannot be left tied on public roads while the owner visits an establishment. It must always be under in-person supervision.

• The practice of any type of mutilation (ear cutting, tail cutting, etc.) will not be permitted.

• As long as they are not a risk, access with pets to public establishments (hotels, bars, shopping centres, etc.) is allowed. If animals are not allowed, the premises must have a badge indicating this visible from the outside.

• It is prohibited to leave animals tied to running motor vehicles.

• It will be mandatory to take out civil liability insurance (not yet in force). Some home insurance policies already cover these animals, but please check with your insurer.

• Completion of a dog ownership training course will be mandatory (not yet in force). It will be online, free of charge and valid indefinitely.

Fines will be issued depending on the severity of the infraction committed, the law establishes fines ranging from 500 to 200,000 euros. Among the serious offences are performing unauthorised mutilations or body modifications on the animal, or not properly identifying it using a microchip. Those that involve the unauthorised killing of animals, training for their participation in fights or their use in cultural and festive activities, such as attractions or fairs, will be classed as very serious offences.