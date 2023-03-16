New beach cleaning machines



The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, and the councillor for Beaches, Antonio Vidal, have presented the new vehicles and machinery for cleaning and maintaining the municipal beaches.

In total, 18 vehicles have been purchased, with ten awaiting delivery and expected by the end of May. This represents a total investment of 3,492,000 euros.

The increase in machinery will improve cleaning frequencies as there will be an increase in tractors and shovels. The motorised sand cleaning capability will be more effective than manual cleaning.

In addition, the beach cleaning and maintenance staff has increased by almost 40 percent. The service now has a total of 19 operators in low season and 30 operators in high season.

The Mayor of Torrevieja explained that the improvements in the Urban Cleaning service in general is already being noticed, both in litter bins and in containers in the municipal area of the city. The intention of the Council is that before the beginning of the summer everything is in place and fully implemented.