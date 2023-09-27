NEW DOOR-TO-DOOR COLLECTION SERVICE FOR ORGANIC WASTE AND GLASS PACKAGING WASTE RECYCLING LAUNCHED

DOOR-TO-DOOR ORGANIC WASTE COLLECTION SERVICE

María José Ruiz explained that, based on the census of large waste producers in Torrevieja (bars and restaurants, hotels, etc.) a campaign has been carried out to inform all of them of the new door-to-door collection service for large producers of organic waste.

After this campaign, the large producers who have wished to join have been provided with a 120 litre brown bin, which is used for the deposit of organic waste generated in their establishment, as well as a kit of biocompostable bags for the bin. In these bins they can deposit fruit and vegetable waste, meat and fish waste, eggshells, seafood, dried fruit and nuts, tea and coffee grounds, as well as other food waste.

The type of waste to be deposited in the container, the days and times of collection in your establishment, has been transmitted through the delivery of a leaflet with information on this new service that aims to make recycling increasingly effective in the hospitality sector.

The collection will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in the morning (from 7:00 a.m.) and the establishments that have signed up are restaurants and hotels in the city.

A telephone number is available for those who wish to join this door-to-door organic waste collection service (966 702 390).

RECYCLING SERVICE FOR GLASS PACKAGING WASTE

The councillor for Urban Waste Services also announced this morning the campaign aimed at the local hotel and catering trade which has been launched by Ecovidrio, the non-profit organisation responsible for the management of packaging waste recycling in Spain.

From Ecovidrio HORECA actions are developed to support the premises of hospitality, provide them with means and encourage the recycling of glass containers, at no cost to the City of Torrevieja, nor for the hoteliers.

María José Ruiz recalled that the Integral Waste Plan of the Valencian Community that establishes the obligation for catering establishments to separate glass containers and deposit them in the appropriate containers.

In the first phase, all catering establishments are visited by environmental educators and are given a letter of introduction signed by the Town Council. In addition, during this first visit, a questionnaire is completed to determine whether the premises are recyclers or not and whether they need the means to recycle. Once all the premises have been visited, bins for separating glass are given to the hotel and catering establishments that request them. In addition, the fleet of containers is checked and adapted for easy emptying of the glass and if there is a need for more containers in the street, they are placed with the authorisation of the City Council itself.

In the second phase of the campaign, only those premises that have not been receptive in the first phase, or that have been found not to be recyclers, are visited again to inform them again of the need for their collaboration, and if necessary, because there are still doubtful premises or non-recyclers after two visits, they are visited again to try to get them to participate in this necessary and important campaign to encourage the recycling of glass containers in the hotel and catering sector.