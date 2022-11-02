New manager of Torrevieja Hospital meets mayor and Councillor for Health



The new manager of the Department of Health of Torrevieja, José Cano, has started a round of meetings with the mayors and Councillors of the ten municipalities served by the hospital and health centres that fall under his jurisdiction.

On his first day as head of Torrevieja Health Department last Monday, the manager met the Company Committee, members of the management team and the Staff Board. On Tuesday he met the heads of service and care coordinators and on Friday, held a meeting with the entire Emergency Service team. The latter has been in the spotlight since direct management began, due to consecutive changes of heads of service and significant service problems during the summer.

Cano is not a stranger to local politics. Most of the mayors of the local towns know him for his long career as head of Public Health in the area since 2003.

José Cano held a working meeting with the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, and the councillor for health, Diana Box. “Both parties have insisted on the importance of working together for the benefit of the well-being of patients to offer the best standards, both in terms of personnel, assistance, health technology or quality of service,” according to a statement by the Department of Health.

After his meeting with Cano, Mayor Eduardo Dolón has said on social networks that he has “a close relationship” with the new manager. Dolón said, “Among the requests that I have made is the urgent need to solve the problems we have in the hospital and in the CAPs as soon as possible. I hope that the professionalism of Dr. Cano represents a ‘before and after’ in the health management of this last year.”

José Cano has insisted on the importance of “working actively listening to all parties with the aim of improving assistance and reinforcing resources to offer citizens the best quality of care available”.

Doctor Cano has only been in office for a few days. He took up the position after the resignation of Pilar Santos, who had been in charge for a year. Together with Santos, the financial director of the health department also left.

Only the Director of Nursing remains from the total number of members of the management team who began when direct management took over the hospital in October 2021. Several of the vacancies, such as medical management and primary care, have not yet been filled.