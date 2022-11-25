New purchase conditions for Torrevieja’s consumer vouchers



The Councilor for Commerce of Torrevieja town hall, Rosario Martínez, announced that in the forthcoming 6th edition of the town’s “Bono Consumo” shopping vouchers, there will be an important change for online purchases. The user, when entering the online purchase page, will be asked to verify their identity electronically. Therefore, it will be necessary for the buyer to have a digital certificate or Cl@ve pin.

Rosario Martínez also revealed that to facilitate obtaining the electronic signature or digital certificate to those who do not yet have it, Torrevieja City Council will provide a service point in the PROP office (next to the City Council), from now until December 2. Starting this week, the schedule will be from Monday to Thursday in the morning and afternoon (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.) and on Fridays in the morning (9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.).

The Councillor of Commerce was keen to remind shoppers that on December 3, at 10:00 a.m., the online sale of the new consumer voucher campaign will open. The vouchers can be exchanged in participating businesses until December 31, the date on which this sixth Bono Consumo campaign ends.

The Bono Consumo, an initiative created by Torrevieja City Council in collaboration with APYMECO, the town’s small and medium business association, has become the most important campaign for the reactivation of commerce and hostelry sectors that any public administration has launched. Shoppers are able to buy vouchers for, as an example, €10 but they are worth €20. It is anticipated that once again, the limited amount of shopping vouchers will sell out, especially as many local consumers will be using these vouchers to buy Christmas gifts at half price.