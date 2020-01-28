A 66-year-old Icelandic tourist who was recently in Wuhan was admitted on Monday with symptoms similar to influenza. The preventive isolation protocol was activated in Torrevieja hospital on Monday but health officials confined this morning (Tuesday) that the woman does not have the virus.

According to health sources, the woman went to the hospital on Monday afternoon with symptoms (fever and cough) and told staff she had recently travelled to Wuhan in China. Also admitted to isolation was a 52 year old Icelandic man without symptoms.

Health staff took samples from the pair and today confirmed that the alert status has been deactivated and that the woman does not have coronavirus.