24 adults have been denounced for hosting an illegal party in a Torrevieja urbanisation. Police were called to an address in Torrealmendros at the weekend when neighbours complained at around 8pm on Saturday that loud music was being played and that many people appeared to be gathering – neighbours remarked that unusual activity is quickly noticed as the urbanisation is gated and closed to outsiders. Police are believed to have received several calls from within the urbanisation to report the suspect gathering.

Officers from the Local Police Operational Support Group (GRO) were dispatched to the scene and verified that a gathering of 24 adults and four children was in progress – not allowed under Phase 0 (which, at the weekend was still in place in Torrevieja) nor under Phase 1 (which allows meetings of up to ten people only). Not only did officers stop the party in its tracks, they also discovered that the house at which it was taking place was illegally connected to electricity and water.

All of those involved were identified and denounced, according to the councillor for Security and Emergencies, Federico Alarcón.

Elsewhere in Torrevieja, in the early hours of Sunday morning, officers were called to disperse a group of youngsters holding a ‘botellón’ or street drinking party.

Councillor Alarcón said that, despite the fact that Torrevieja now enters Phase 1 of de-escalation, “we must continue to respect the measures imposed by the Government to reach the normality that we all want as soon as possible.”