The fourth plane load of medical supplies and equipment is due from China this weekend and is being hailed as the most important one of all. next Saturday a plane will leave Shanghai where 700 cubic meters of cargo will be loaded , which means a shipment of 60 tons of material essential to fight coronavirus.

On this fourth flight, President Puig has remarked that “we want there to be respirators, but I cannot guarantee it at the moment.” The head of the Consell also said he could not commit to the arrival of any type of material due to the “stress” of the Chinese market, although he has highlighted the good functioning of the channels opened by the Generalitat