Like everyone, Maria and the Pink ladies and Panthers have had to put most of its services on hold due to the pandemic but hopefully the charity will soon be back to normal and once Zenia Boulevard re-opens, volunteers will once again have its regular Monday presence there to enable the public to make appointments for cancer screening tests.

The charity knows that ‘early detection saves lives’ and volunteers will be on site ready to help from 12.00 midday until 2pm to book screening tests for breast, bowel, skin, cervical, prostate and ovarian cancers.

It is also possible for people to log on to: www.pinkladies.es to book a screening test, simply click the tab for “screening test” and fill out the form. People can also contact the anti-cancer charity through its Facebook page ‘pinkladies/panthers’.

The AACC hopes to open its office at Flamenca Beach Commercial Centre very soon, this will be done in line with government guidelines as many of its volunteers are in the high risk age category.

Unfortunately the annual “Walk for Life” event, which has been held at the Playa Flamenca promenade since 2010, had to be cancelled this year due to the pandemic restrictions. The charity is hopeful that it can make next year’s event bigger and better than ever