Boris Johnson has received oxygen treatment after being admitted to hospital for ‘persistent symptoms of coronavirus.’

The British prime minister was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in Westminster on Sunday evening on the advice of his doctor. He had been showing a persistent high temperature. Johnson will remain in hospital on Monday after being admitted for “persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” ten days after first testing positive for the virus.

Sources are claiming that the PMs hospital admission is not an emergency but merely a precaution in order to carry out tests. However, newspaper the Times of London reported that the Prime Minister was administered oxygen on arrival.

Downing Street has repeatedly insisted that Johnson was only experiencing “mild symptoms” of the virus. However, aides at Number 10 have reportedly become “increasingly worried” about the prime minister’s health in recent days, according to multiple reports.

The Guardian reported that Johnson was “more seriously ill than either he or his officials were prepared to admit,” and staff say he could be heard “coughing and spluttering” through conference calls. Another source claimed that Johnson “was being seen by doctors who were concerned about his breathing.”

Asked about the prime minister’s condition on Monday the Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told the press that Johnson was “still very much in charge of the government.”

“We hope that as a result of these tests he will be able to come back to Downing Street as soon as possible,” Jenrick said.