The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, aged 55, has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms – a temperature and persistent cough – over the last 24-hours. He did so on the advice of England’s Chief Medical officer and is the first major world leader known to have contracted the disease.

As per the UK guidelines he will now self-isolate at No 10 Downing Street but will ‘continue to lead the government’s response to coronavirus’.

Boris Johnson said: But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team, to lead the national fight back against coronavirus.”