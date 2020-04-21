The British Embassy is hosting a virtual drop-in session for UK nationals tomorrow (Wednesday) on Facebook. From 1pm tomorrow and until 5pm followers will be able to post their questions to Embassy staff. The session is aimed at residents and can cover concerns due to COVID-19 or how this impacts on the actions they need to take during the transition period – so it will be possible to raise questions relating to EU exit as well. Once organisers ‘close’ the question session, they’ll review the questions asked and on the back of that produce a series of informative videos and a Q&A document to address the main questions and topics raised. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/britsinspain.