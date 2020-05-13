The Councillor for Markets, Víctor Bernabéu reported that the opening of markets across the municipality of Orihuela has been delayed, despite the municipality advancing to Phase 1. This includes the Saturday and Thursday markets in Orihuela Costa. The decision has been made due to the complexity of protecting people-s health whilst shopping.

When markets do open they will need to follow restrictions of distance between stalls and limitation of the street markets for correct capacity control by the Police. Initial limitation is 25 percent of the usual stalls to ensure a safe distance between stalls and shoppers.

The delay announcement has encouraged PIOC (Party for the Independence of Orihuela Costa) to call, once again, for the market to be moved from its traditional location in the heart of Play Flamenca.

The Orihuela Costa street market on Saturdays generates a lot of debate and opposition from some local residents due to its location. Every Saturday and particularly in summer, queues of cars make it impossible to circulate through the streets of Playa Flamenca in Orihuela Costa and parking is difficult for shoppers and impossible for those who live in the market streets and surrounding area. Concerns have also been raised regarding the access to houses by fire or ambulance crews on a Saturday should they be needed in an emergency. Residents fear that lives could be lost before emergency services would be able to get through the parked cars, stalls and pedestrians.

PIOC, along with other local groups, has been asking for the Saturday Market to be moved to another location that would create less chaos and be easier for buyers and sellers to use and now with the coronavirus the party believes that a relevant opportunity has come.

A statement from the Party President says: “We believe it should be moved to the street surrounding the Zenia Boulevard shopping complex and the parking lot in front of Decathlon and Leroy Merlin. These streets and car park belong to the municipality of Orihuela, not to the shopping centre. We believe that only one side should be used starting by the Chinese Bizarre and flowing in one direction. In this way, and by separating the stalls and using the aforementioned car park, customers could be separated according to the current regulations and in time the ‘new norm’.

“Parking on Zenia Boulevard would not be affected since the underground parking would provide ample spaces just for the Saturday morning. It would be a one-way street market with one row for people to be served and another row two meters away from the previous one for people browsing and moving along.”

This issue will be raised again with to the local government, but to be agreed it would need to be raised at a formal Pleno meeting. However, the delayed opening of the markets provides time for the government team to evaluate all available options and ensure maximum safety for the local community.