With the start of Easter almost upon us and a rise in temperatures predicted over the coming weeks, journeys to second homes on the coast could take place in violation of the state of alarm. That’s according to Torrevieja polítical party, Sueña Torrevieja, which called for tighter controls to be put in place.

There are a large number of second homes in this region, owned by people from other localities, such as Madrid.

If the State of Alarm due to COVID-19 did not exist, this weekend Torrevieja would have been set to receive it’s huge annual Easter influx of national tourists. Under normal conditions, the people of Torrevieja would be looking forward to this week as this tourism is an important part of the local economy.

But in the circumstances in which we find ourselves, this type of influx is a danger to public health.

Saúl Rodriguez, member of the Executive of Sueña Torrevieja claims that already “residents of our municipality have sent us many complaints since they have detected the increase in people characteristic of the high season in their urbanizations or blocks of flats”

“That is why we request that Torrevieja City Council take the appropriate measures and establish the necessary controls so that as of this weekend the increase in movement in our municipality can be avoided. ”